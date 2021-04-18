Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $10.17 Million Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157,069 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $10,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after purchasing an additional 127,754 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 364,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 270,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $70.16 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $73.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.09.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.