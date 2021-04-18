Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $9.70 Million Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,135 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,162 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $9,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,019 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in VMware by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in VMware by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 72,082 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after buying an additional 41,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW opened at $164.10 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.78 and a 1 year high of $162.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.93.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VMW shares. Cleveland Research lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.58.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $208,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,793 shares of company stock worth $18,018,792 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

