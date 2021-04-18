Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 76,424 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,424 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 825,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,701,000 after acquiring an additional 174,305 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 41,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27,092 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $7,282,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,467,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LB shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. MKM Partners raised their price target on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

NYSE:LB opened at $66.84 on Friday. L Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $67.91. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of -85.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L Brands news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.