Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,285 Shares of SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,285 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of SINA worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SINA. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of SINA by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 24,039 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SINA by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in SINA in the fourth quarter valued at $22,160,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of SINA in the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SINA by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SINA opened at $43.26 on Friday. SINA Co. has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $45.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.93.

SINA Profile

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

