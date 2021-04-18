Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 47,891 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,891 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $11,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of FOX by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,063,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,543,000 after acquiring an additional 558,941 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 12,012,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,809,000 after acquiring an additional 191,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,311,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,484,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

FOXA opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.68. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on FOXA. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.94.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

