Analysts Anticipate AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to Announce $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. AptarGroup reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $749.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.10 million.

Several analysts recently commented on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird cut AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.18. 1,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.84 and a 200 day moving average of $131.76. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $99.11 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1,077.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

