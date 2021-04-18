Analysts Anticipate Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.63. Campbell Soup posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPB. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

