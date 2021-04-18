Analysts Anticipate Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.94) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chembio Diagnostics.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 73.70% and a negative net margin of 76.55%.

CEMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CEMI opened at $3.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.05. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.26.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

