Analysts Anticipate Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will post ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.92) and the highest is ($0.67). Editas Medicine posted earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year earnings of ($3.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.63) to ($2.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to ($2.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on EDIT. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.69. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $47,163,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $28,452,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $26,643,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 502,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after buying an additional 306,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 420.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,114,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

