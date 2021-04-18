Analysts Anticipate Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $993.80 million. Expedia Group posted sales of $2.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year sales of $7.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $8.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $13.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.81.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 5,527 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.91. 2,454,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. Expedia Group has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $187.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

