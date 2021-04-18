Analysts Anticipate MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Post $2.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the lowest is $2.15. MKS Instruments posted earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year earnings of $8.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.10.

MKSI stock opened at $186.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.82. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $84.55 and a twelve month high of $199.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $81,975,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,043,000 after acquiring an additional 300,901 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $775,613,000 after acquiring an additional 135,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,981,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,084,000 after acquiring an additional 107,381 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

