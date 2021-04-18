Analysts Expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to Post $0.94 EPS

Brokerages predict that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.95. Autodesk posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $8.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $300.16. 861,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 156.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $166.86 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.32.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,511 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

