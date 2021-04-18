Analysts Expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $517.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to announce $517.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $506.00 million to $528.60 million. B&G Foods posted sales of $449.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover B&G Foods.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

BGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in B&G Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,948,000 after buying an additional 159,661 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in B&G Foods by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,882,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,199,000 after buying an additional 298,936 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in B&G Foods by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,376,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,161,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $29,505,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in B&G Foods by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,354,000 after buying an additional 113,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGS opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.50. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B&G Foods (BGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.