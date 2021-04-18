Analysts Expect Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $330.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to report sales of $330.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $331.70 million. Coherent reported sales of $293.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

COHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Coherent by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at $8,851,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Coherent by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Coherent by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 230,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,193,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHR stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $268.04. 304,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,336. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coherent has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $270.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.54.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

