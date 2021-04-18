Analysts Expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to report $1.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.75 billion and the lowest is $1.74 billion. Cushman & Wakefield reported sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year sales of $8.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.22 billion to $8.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cushman & Wakefield.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

Shares of NYSE:CWK traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 603,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,931. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.75, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

