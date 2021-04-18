Analysts Expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report sales of $1.83 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.04 billion and the lowest is $1.64 billion. Foot Locker posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year sales of $7.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.74 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Financial Group started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.04.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,742,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,190,945 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,482,000 after buying an additional 264,258 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,087 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $10,637,000 after buying an additional 158,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,700 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $20,735,000 after buying an additional 144,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FL remained flat at $$58.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,056,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,972. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $59.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

