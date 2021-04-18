Analysts Expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to Post -$0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) will report ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.47). Krystal Biotech posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRYS shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,441,000 after acquiring an additional 210,428 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 261,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 241,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 180,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 153,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 233,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRYS traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,947. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.25 and a beta of 1.20. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

