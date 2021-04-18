Analysts Expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $828.25 Million

Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will announce $828.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $823.00 million and the highest is $833.00 million. Nasdaq reported sales of $701.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $3.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Nasdaq from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.70.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,532. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $102.80 and a 52-week high of $161.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

