Analysts Expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $704.76 Million

Analysts expect that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will post $704.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $701.96 million and the highest is $706.88 million. TransUnion posted sales of $687.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRU. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.58.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $74,790.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,805.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $83,134.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,724,166. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,801,000 after acquiring an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TransUnion by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,146,000 after purchasing an additional 264,741 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 588.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 92,434 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,395,000 after buying an additional 140,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 219,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,803,000 after buying an additional 32,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRU traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.35. 1,145,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $69.57 and a 1 year high of $102.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

