Analysts Expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to Post $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. WESCO International posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $8.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.10). WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on WESCO International from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

In related news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $53,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $66,052.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,757.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $491,360 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 14.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,901,000 after acquiring an additional 167,807 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 38,492 shares during the period.

WCC traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $86.91. The company had a trading volume of 446,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,567. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.54. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $21.86 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

