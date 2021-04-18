Analysts Issue Forecasts for Snap Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Snap in a report released on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Snap’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $92.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.67 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.63 and its 200-day moving average is $50.02. Snap has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $141,216.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,272.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $312,660.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,110,915 shares in the company, valued at $57,889,780.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,188 shares of company stock valued at $14,848,323 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $976,895,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Snap by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,773,000 after buying an additional 755,676 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $262,462,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,555,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,117,000 after acquiring an additional 40,659 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,866 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.