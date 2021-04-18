Analysts Set AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Price Target at $19.25

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVEO shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.10. 13,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,493. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 483.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

