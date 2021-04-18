Analysts Set Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) PT at $10.60

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on IRWD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 344,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,302.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $15,552,210 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,000 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,857,000. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,511,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 617.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 770,078 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.61. 1,200,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $12.55.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.50 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

