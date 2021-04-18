Analysts Set Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) PT at $15.25

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

LAUR opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.81. Laureate Education has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 13.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

