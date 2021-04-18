Analysts Set MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Target Price at $3.83

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.
A number of research firms have issued reports on MFA. JMP Securities raised their target price on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 144,361 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in MFA Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 299,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in MFA Financial by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 44,915 shares in the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $165,536,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.
MFA Financial stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,558,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,202. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.37.
MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. MFA Financial had a negative net margin of 118.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that MFA Financial will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.
About MFA Financial
MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
