Analysts Set QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Target Price at $60.00

Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter worth $208,212,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,293,000 after buying an additional 1,544,763 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in QIAGEN by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 948,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,409,000 after acquiring an additional 573,311 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 2,750.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 358,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 428,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,633,000 after purchasing an additional 292,071 shares during the period. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QGEN stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.75. The stock had a trading volume of 796,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,436. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $39.93 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $571.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

