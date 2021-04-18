Analysts Set Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Target Price at $189.71

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

SWK traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.38. 1,153,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,283. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.81. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $97.64 and a 1-year high of $204.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

