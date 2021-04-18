Analysts Set United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Target Price at $52.83

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.68.

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $55.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Airlines has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $63.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.27.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $803,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

