Analyzing Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) & Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) and Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Polar Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises N/A N/A N/A Polar Power -162.27% -71.09% -52.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Polar Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Polar Power $24.80 million 5.26 -$4.05 million N/A N/A

Eos Energy Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Polar Power.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Eos Energy Enterprises and Polar Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 144.07%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Polar Power.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.5% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Polar Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of Polar Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises beats Polar Power on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Gardena, California.

