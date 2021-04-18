Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,598 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 21.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,069 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth $629,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.2% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,083 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $68.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $37.93 and a 1-year high of $72.41. The company has a market cap of $137.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

