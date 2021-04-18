Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Given New $395.00 Price Target at Cowen

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price raised by Cowen from $360.00 to $395.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securities raised Anthem from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist raised Anthem from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $366.24.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $375.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $345.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.65. Anthem has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $379.13.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

