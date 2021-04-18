Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to announce $70.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.20 million to $75.44 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance reported sales of $74.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full year sales of $285.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $262.40 million to $307.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $298.74 million, with estimates ranging from $270.30 million to $327.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARI opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

