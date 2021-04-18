Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Short Interest Down 35.2% in March

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,300 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the March 15th total of 395,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 917,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APSG. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,262,000.

APSG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 419,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,597. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.06. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital Company Profile

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

