Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Linden Rose Investment LLC

Linden Rose Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,685 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.0% of Linden Rose Investment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Linden Rose Investment LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $134.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.36 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.77.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

