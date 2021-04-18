Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 44,019 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,477 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.8% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 34,019 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Wealthcare LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $661,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $134.16 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.36 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Cowen increased their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.77.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

