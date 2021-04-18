Applied Biosciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:APPB) Short Interest Update

Applied Biosciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:APPB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of APPB stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.22. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,341. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. Applied Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.85.

Applied Biosciences Company Profile

Applied Biosciences Corp. focuses on the development and commercialization of novel, synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics/biopharmaceuticals that target the endocannabinoid system to treat a range of diseases across various therapeutic areas. It is focused on investment and partnership opportunities under the Applied BioSciences brand in the medical, scientific, nutraceutical, and health and wellness markets.

