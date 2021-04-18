APY.Finance Price Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00002663 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. APY.Finance has a market cap of $39.14 million and $2.53 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00065761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.15 or 0.00278107 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004345 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00026350 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.62 or 0.00711168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,032.23 or 0.99935697 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $466.97 or 0.00848002 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,694,291 coins. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

