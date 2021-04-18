Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $75.45 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.38.

