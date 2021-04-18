Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Has $597,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALL opened at $122.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $121.63. The company has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.44 and a 200-day moving average of $105.02.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

