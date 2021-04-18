Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,588 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOB. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $71.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.62. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $71.55. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 81.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOB shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

