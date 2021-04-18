Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 247,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,368 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.0% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 52,614 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.55. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

