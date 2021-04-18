ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Short Interest Update

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,670,000 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the March 15th total of 6,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In related news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MT traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,565,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,332. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.47. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $30.46.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. Research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

