Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 130,545 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 90,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACGL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.10.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $40.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

