ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up 1.9% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,452,000 after purchasing an additional 873,411 shares during the period. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,440,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,107,000 after purchasing an additional 563,382 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after purchasing an additional 308,237 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3,526.2% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 258,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,141,000 after purchasing an additional 251,063 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.38. 6,910,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,955,261. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.81. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $49.30 and a 1 year high of $159.70.

