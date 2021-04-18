ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Bought by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 125.6% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter worth $348,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $155.41 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $58.37 and a 12 month high of $191.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.54.

