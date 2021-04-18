Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,480 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after buying an additional 30,461 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 272,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after buying an additional 54,890 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 145.6% in the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 40,796 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.80. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.