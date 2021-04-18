ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Shares Sold by Bennicas & Associates Inc.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $2,746,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $2,053,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $1,182,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $1,061,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,538,000 after purchasing an additional 48,505 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ASA opened at $22.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $25.45.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

