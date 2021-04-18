Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Update

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,200 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the March 15th total of 504,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,242.0 days.

Shares of ASBRF remained flat at $$43.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.59. Asahi Group has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $46.16.

About Asahi Group

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Alcohol Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Others segments. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including imported beers, non-alcohol beer taste beverages, wines, shochu and whiskey products, ready-to-drink beverages, happoshu products, and spirits.

