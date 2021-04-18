Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ASC. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price objective (up previously from GBX 6,800 ($88.84)) on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,011.93 ($78.55).

ASC opened at GBX 5,374 ($70.21) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.37 billion and a PE ratio of 30.67. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,035 ($26.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,546.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,017.16.

In other news, insider Luke Jensen purchased 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, with a total value of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

