Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,579 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Focus Financial Partners worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 304,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $14,051,314.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $31,565,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock valued at $141,500,944 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FOCS traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $44.07. 332,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,318. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.63, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $56.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.03.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.30 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FOCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

